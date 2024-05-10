News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Chief Keef Is Going On "A Lil Tour" — Here's All The Details / 05.10.2024

Chief Keef debuted his eagerly awaited project, Almighty So 2, today (May 10). In support of the release, the Chicago rapper will be going on “A Lil Tour” with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz, which includes Ballout, Tadoe, and Lil Flash, among others.

The 17-stop trek will begin on July 16 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA. Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas are among some of the other cities lined up.

“A Lil Tour” will conclude on Aug. 13 at The Midway in San Francisco, CA. General tickets go on sale via Chief Keef’s official website next Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. local time.

Join @ChiefKeef for A LIL TOUR! With Lil Gnar + The Glo Boyz. ☀️ Tix on sale Wednesday, May 15th @ 10AM local: https://t.co/wInNuHeCg6 🎟️ His new album Almighty So 2 is out now! pic.twitter.com/KNGCQi1dzA — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 10, 2024

On Thursday (May 9), Chief Keef did a rare interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. When asked about rapping over his own production, the artist responded, “When you put it together, and you got creativity, it just flows. It just comes out. Especially if it’s a dope beat or something dope, you just want to get it all off.”

“I’m about to be 29 years old. Man, I came in at 16 years old. I was just young. The street life and everything that came with that had me in a [chokehold],” Chief Keef shared while reflecting on his life after leaving Chicago. “So, when I moved to LA, I started getting better as a person. So, it took for me to come to LA to grow out of what I was.”

He added, “Now, I’m even talking. You couldn’t get me to f**king talk in an interview.”

Almighty So 2 arrived with 17 tracks and featured Sexyy Red, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Quavo, and more. It also included pre-release singles like “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”

On the project’s “Jesus Skit,” Michael Blackson dissed “light skin n**gas” like Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Vic Mensa, Chris Brown, and Chance The Rapper.