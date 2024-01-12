News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images G Herbo Sentenced To Three Years Probation In Wire Fraud Case / 01.12.2024

On Thursday (Jan. 11), G Herbo was handed three years of probation in a wire fraud case involving the use of stolen credit cards. The sentencing diverged from the prosecution’s request for a one-year prison term and 36 months of supervised release.

Additionally, Herbo is required to pay $139,968 in restitution and forfeiture and a $5,500 fine. The sum came after the “I Like” artist had already paid $140,000 related to profits from the $1.5 million scheme. The presiding judge noted, “Under the circumstances of this case, a sentence of probation will reflect the seriousness of the charge and protect the public.”

Herbo was initially charged in late 2020. The indictment accused the Chicago native and his associates of using stolen identities over four years to fund extravagant expenses, including private jet trips, a Jamaican villa vacation and the purchase of designer puppies.

Prosecutors detailed the scheme as centering on using stolen credit card information from the dark web. Furthermore, Herbo pleaded guilty in the summer of 2023.

Herbo’s music career continued amid the legal challenges. He released his fourth studio album, 25, in 2021. It featured Lil Tjay, Gunna, The Kid LAROI, Rowdy Rebel and more. Songs like the 21 Savage-assisted “T.O.P.” and “Cold World” served as standout cuts.

“It’s a special number to me because turning 25, where I come from, is a big milestone,” he told GRAMMY. “A lot of my closest friends didn’t live to see 25 years old; some of them didn’t live to see 18 or 21.”

Notably, Herbo put out Survivors Remorse and Strictly 4 My Fans 2 in the following years. The latter boasted a collaboration with GloRilla and Mello Buckzz. Meanwhile, the artist also joined forces with Skilla Baby on “B’CUZ,” followed by Sexyy Red for YN Jay’s “Perc & Sex (Remix)” in 2023.