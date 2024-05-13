News Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images Halle Bailey And DDG Get Halo's Name Tattooed On Their Wrists For Mother's Day / 05.13.2024

Halle Bailey celebrated her first Mother’s Day (May 12) by sharing a heartfelt video featuring her son, Halo.

In the clip, the songstress compiled footage ranging from her and DDG holding Halo post-labor to the baby boy sleeping peacefully on her chest. Halle captioned the post, “My first Mother’s Day. The greatest love I’ve ever known.”

In the comments section, Chlöe Bailey wrote, “You are an amazing mother, and I am so happy to witness and feel all the joy he brings into our lives.” Queen Naija, Reginae Carter, and JT also showed support, while DDG shared, “The best mom ever!”

The couple also celebrated the occasion by getting tattoos of Halo’s name on their wrists. “I was thinking we’d get something small, so not nothing big,” DDG told Halle in a 45-minute vlog uploaded to YouTube. “It’s gonna feel like a needle writing on your skin.”

Notably, it was Halle’s first-ever permanent tattoo. “I don’t have to cover this. When I’m doing [acting] scenes, my arm will be [out of view] anyway,” the singer explained. “The red looks so cool. My dad has a natural red birthmark all up and down his arm, so I feel like [this] is very on-theme.”

In January, Halle announced the birth of their child on Instagram. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” she shared alongside a photo of her then-newborn’s hand wearing a gold bracelet. “Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Halle debuted “In Your Hands” in March, her first music offering of 2024. The previous year, she released the Grammy-nominated “Angel.” Both records could possibly appear on the artist’s solo debut EP, which is expected to arrive later this year.