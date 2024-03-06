News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Image Halle Bailey Announces Next Solo Effort, "In Your Hands" / 03.06.2024

Today (March 6), Halle Bailey revealed the release date for her upcoming song, “In Your Hands.” The record will mark her second standalone solo effort and is expected to come out on March 15.

In a snippet shared across her social media accounts, the artist sang, “Whenever you’re down and suffering / I promise that I’ll be your only friend / ‘Cause I know that the demons come knockin’ / But we will never, ever let ’em in / Don’t let the world ruin it / ‘Cause you got one chance.”

Halle originally teased the track while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her maternity shoot in January. The record picked up major traction on TikTok, with over 170,000 video creations on the platform. Subsequently, she shared a compilation of clips using the sound bite in February. The caption read, “These are my [favorite videos] I’ve seen so far of y’all using the sound… Stay tuned.”

you guys have asked for it, so i’ll gladly give it to you ✨in your hands 3/15 💔 presave now https://t.co/qaoNebtnOT pic.twitter.com/Gr2Wy6XTvx — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2024

“In Your Hands” will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s “Angel,” which was nominated for Best R&B Song at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Additionally, the accompanying visuals amassed over 19 million views on YouTube to date.

In a press statement, Halle spoke about the importance of the record: “This song for me is so very special, and near and dear to my heart. With everything I’ve gone through the past [three to four] years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions. It was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was.”

The upcoming release is also the actress’ first since giving birth to her son, Halo, who she shares with rapper DDG. The pair announced that they secretly welcomed a child in 2023 amid speculation from fans.

Halle’s sister, Chlöe Bailey, debuted her first solo single of 2024 earlier this month. Titled “FYS,” the track will appear on the In Pieces artist’s sophomore album.