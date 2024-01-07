News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Halle Bailey And DDG Announce The Birth Of Son Halo / 01.07.2024

Halle Bailey welcomed her first son, Halo, with her boyfriend, DDG.

She shared the news on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 6) night, posting a touching photo of her holding her newborn’s hand, adorned with a gold bracelet engraved with “Halo.”

In her heartfelt caption, the “Angel” singer expressed her joy. She wrote, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.” The couple, dating for over a year, first made their relationship official in March 2022.

In the comment section, notable names like Ella Mai, Tinashe, Queen Naija, La La Anthony and Kali Uchis congratulated her on the child.

Despite speculation, Halle has been notably private about her personal life and didn’t publicly acknowledge her pregnancy. In November, she addressed rumors about her appearance, particularly comments about a “pregnancy nose,” on Snapchat. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she shared. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Just two days before the songstress’ announcement, DDG also denied reports of them having a baby while urging fans to respect their privacy. However, he also mentioned Halo in “Darryl Freestyle,” which came out yesterday.

The Michigan native rapped, “I don’t do division or subtraction, I multiply/ Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don’t want for nothing/ He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman.”

In a November 2023 interview with REVOLT, DDG spoke about his relationship with Halle. He explained, “We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person — because humor and personality is a big thing for me.”

Hailey’s choice of the name “Halo” for her son sparked speculation about its connection to Beyoncé’s 2008 song. It came in the context of The Little Mermaid star and her sister, Chlöe Bailey’s, professional relationship with the music icon under her label, Parkwood Entertainment.