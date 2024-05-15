News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images French Montana Recruits Fivio Foreign And Fabolous For His “Gotta See It To Believe It Tour” / 05.15.2024

French Montana is set to traverse across North America this summer. Announced today (May 15), the rapper’s “Gotta See It To Believe It Tour” is expected to start on Aug. 1 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and Pittsburgh, among other cities.

The trek will conclude on Aug. 25 at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. Fans can also catch Fabolous and Fivio Foreign as supporting acts for select dates. The presale starts on Thursday (May 16), while general sales begin on Friday (May 17).

The “Gotta See It To Believe It Tour” reveal arrived in promotion of French’s most recent project, Mac & Cheese 5. The 21-song effort hit streaming platforms in February with guest appearances from Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Ye, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, JID, and more.

Best believe it! @FrencHMonTanA is bringing the Gotta See It To Believe It Tour to a city near you! 👀 With special guests Fabolous + FivioForeign. Tickets on sale Friday, May 17th at 10am local: https://t.co/A4OJmQgn0R 🕙 pic.twitter.com/IIYjJdPTEC — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 15, 2024

In an interview with the “The Breakfast Club,” French explained Drake’s absence from the LP. The Toronto native was initially intended to appear on a record titled “Big Pun,” which ultimately never came out.

“[Me and Drake] did [make music], but we got the documentary coming out in June. He executive produced, and so we’re just going to push the records back to then,” French told hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. “Me and Kanye were locked in for like a month. He had rented out the hotel for like a month, and we knocked out a [bunch of records].”

He continued, “[Kanye and I] were doing two different sounds. When I was coming in, we was doing the sample vibes, and we was doing that whole him producing and the whole Graduation sound. But then the new sound he got now, it was something he was working on. So, I was like, ‘You know what, bro? I’ma take these records and put ‘em on Mac & Cheese 5 ’cause Mac & Cheese 5 got a certain sound.’”

Theories about Drake not being on the project surfaced again amid the “Hotline Bling” artist’s beef with Rick Ross. In “Champagne Moments,” the Maybach Music Group founder claimed, “I unfollowed you, n**ga, ’cause you sent the motherf**kin’ cease-and-desist to French Montana, n**ga.”

An unofficial version of “Splash Brothers,” a standout cut from Mac & Cheese 5, later surfaced online with Drake’s alleged verse.