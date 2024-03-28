Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images 12 Aries Rappers To Know / 03.28.2024

Governing the period from March 21 to April 19, Aries marks the beginning of the astrological year. The zodiac sign is typically associated with leadership, bravery and innovation. These attributes align closely with Hip Hop, a genre defined by its expression, lyrical prowess and the continual push for musical originality. Heavily focused on storytelling, cultural commentary and personal authenticity, rap offers the perfect platform for an Aries artist to put their competitive nature on full display.

Lyricists under the fire sign, such as Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, have left a significant mark on Hip Hop through their forward-thinking approach to music and fashion. Meanwhile, relative newcomers like Sexyy Red and Fivio Foreign are fearless and often unfazed by backlash and controversy. Below, Rap-Up rounded up 12 rappers who perfectly embody the zodiac sign. Check them out below!

1. Sexyy Red

“F**k me good, n**ga, make me squirt / I’m an Aries, that mean I’m a flirt,” Sexyy Red rapped on her “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” with Young Nudy. Born on April 15, 1998, the St. Louis native brings the fiery energy and bold characteristics of the zodiac sign to the rap game. As highlighted by discography standouts like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee,” she’s unafraid to push boundaries and assert her presence in the competitive field once dominated by men. Blending confidence with raw talent, Sexyy Red pursues her passions with full force in true Aries fashion — no wonder she’s such a compelling figure in today’s Hip Hop scene.

2. Quavo

Quavo was born on April 2, 1991, right in the middle of Aries season. As one-third of Migos, he naturally boasts the sign’s leadership characteristic, seen in songs such as “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It.” His influence extends across Hip Hop and he brings a dynamic energy to all of his rap collaborations.

Aries are also known for their drive and ambition, which Quavo embodies through both his music and business ventures. He has teamed with brands like Legends and boohooMAN as well as the alcoholic beverage company Sazerac. Meanwhile, cuts like “Turn Yo Clic Up” and “Himothy” showcase the assertiveness and creativity often associated with the fire sign.

3. Lil Nas X

Being fearless, high energy and driven by impulse are all hallmarks of Aries, and who better fits the traits than Lil Nas X? Born on April 9, 1999, his groundbreaking hit “Old Town Road” defied conventional music boundaries and set a precedent for genre-blending, which underscores the zodiac sign’s penchant for pioneering new paths. The Georgia rapper is bold and refuses to conform to the norm, whether it be seducing the devil in his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” visuals or being an openly gay Black man in a genre often riddled with homophobia.

It’s also worth mentioning that in 2022, Lil Nas X got the Aries symbol — the head of a ram — tattooed on his forearm during the “Long Live Montero World Tour.”

4. Big Sean

Born on March 25, 1988, Big Sean is a resilient leader. With a career that took off after Kanye West discovered him, the Detroit-based rapper’s trajectory mirrors the fire sign’s archetype: Fiercely independent and relentlessly ambitious. His breakout album, Finally Famous, and subsequent hits like I Decided and Dark Sky Paradise proved his lyrical prowess and innate drive to set new trends in the music industry.

5. Dreezy

Chicago femcee Dreezy entered the world on March 28, 1994. With No Hard Feelings and Big Dreez, she’s carved a niche for herself that few can parallel. The artist’s Aries influence is clear in her assertive delivery and fearless exploration of various themes, from personal empowerment in “Balance My Lows” and “They Not Ready” to social commentary in “Spar.” The lead single from her debut album, “Body,” further exemplifies the zodiac sign’s strength and sincerity.

6. Yung Bleu

Rapper and singer Yung Bleu — born on April 4, 1994 — is known for hits like 2020’s “You’re Mines Still.” His music, which often combines heartfelt lyrics about heartbreak and love with compelling beats, showcases the Aries ability to lead and explore new artistic directions. The Alabama native’s rapid rise in the industry, marked by collaborations with major artists like Drake and Chris Brown, reflects the ambitious and dynamic nature of his sign.

“Dating an Aries [is] the best relationship [you] ever gon’ have,” he tweeted in 2020.

7. Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign channels the trait of ambition in his music, especially within New York City’s mainstay drill scene. His breakout single, “Big Drip,” which was RIAA-certified platinum, put his dynamic presence and knack for setting trends on full display. Born on March 29, 1990, the rapper’s music mirrors the fire sign’s confidence and leadership. As a central figure in the Hip Hop subgenre, he’s influenced and embraced the domain to its fullest.

“I believe in astrology. I really go off of energy. It [doesn’t] matter if you’re female or male, if you’ve treated me good and, like, the best friend in the world, I’ll f**k with that,” Fivio told NME Magazine.

8. Chance the Rapper

Born on April 16, 1993, Chance the Rapper’s creativity and bravery have undoubtedly taken him a long way. His mixtape Acid Rap revolutionized the blog era thanks to its lyricism and production. His follow-up project, Coloring Book, earned critical acclaim and a Grammy, proving his artistry and impact. Beyond music, Chance’s activism in Chicago — such as raising $2 million for public schools — has highlighted his commitment to change, aligning with Aries’ drive for action.

9. DeJ Loaf

DeJ Loaf rose to the mainstream with 2014’s “Try Me.” Born on April 8, 1991, she boasts the Aries trait of assertive yet introspective expression, which sets her apart in a genre that often leans heavily on bravado. Her work, such as the reflective depth found in Sell Sole II, offers a nuanced take on strength and vulnerability — themes Aries are drawn to explore. Meanwhile, tracks like “No Fear” and the Future-assisted “Hey There” reflect the multifaceted nature of her music.

10. Ski Mask The Slump God

Like many artists on this list, Ski Mask The Slump God is unafraid to push the envelope. Born on April 18, 1996, his rapid-fire flow and inventive wordplay, especially on tracks like “Catch Me Outside” and “Faucet Failure,” contain the zodiac sign’s creative and initiative traits. The Florida native’s approach to Hip Hop is further marked by a willingness to experiment with lyrical boundaries.

11. Pharrell Williams

At this point in his multifaceted career, Williams has done it all. Born on April 5, his work spans hit songs like “Happy” and groundbreaking production with The Neptunes, both of which boast the Aries traits of innovation and leadership. Meanwhile, launching his skincare brand, Humanrace, and becoming the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton illustrates an Aries’ drive to initiate and inspire.

12. Tee Grizzley

Born on March 23, 1994, Tee Grizzley undoubtedly delivers the Aries characteristics of drive and directness in his music, especially evident in his breakout hit, “First Day Out.” Released in 2017, the track mirrored the zodiac sign’s forthrightness and resilience, catapulting him into the spotlight. His subsequent bodies of work, including albums like Activated, explored themes of struggle, perseverance and triumph, all of which reflected an Aries’ journey through adversity.