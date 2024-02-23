News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images French Montana Says He Didn't Have To Choose Between Drake And Kanye West On 'Mac & Cheese 5' / 02.23.2024

Today (Feb. 23), French Montana debuted Mac & Cheese 5. The 21-song effort contained songs like “Where They At,” “Fake Friends” and “Money Ain’t A Thing,” to mention a few. Additionally, artists like Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Kanye West, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, JID and more appeared on the project.

Noticeably absent from the LP was Drake, who was initially supposed to be featured on a song called “Big Pun.” French appeared on “The Breakfast Club” this morning, where he responded to Charlamagne Tha God’s question about whether he had to choose between the Toronto rapper and West.

“[Me and Drake] did [make music], but we got the documentary coming out in June. He executive produced, and so we’re just going to push the records back to then,” French said. “Me and Kanye were locked in for like a month. He had rented out the hotel for like a month, and we knocked out a [bunch of records].”

Both West and Drake appeared to trade subliminals at one another via tracks such as 2018’s “No Mistakes” and “No Stylist,” 2021’s “Betrayal” and more. They subsequently came together for 2022’s Free Larry Hoover Concert, which signaled a brief pause to their beef. However, rumors of tension reemerged after the “First Person Shooter” hitmaker debuted “Search & Rescue” in April 2023, which sampled Kim Kardashian, who divorced the Chicago native the year prior.

French continued, “[Kanye and I] were doing two different sounds. When I was coming in, we was doing the sample vibes, and we was doing that whole him producing and the whole Graduation sound. But then the new sound he got now, it was something he was working on. So, I was like, ‘You know what bro, I’ma take these records and put ‘em on Mac & Cheese 5 ’cause Mac & Cheese 5 got a certain sound.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jess Hilarious probed French about working with West following his major controversies. He responded, “When it comes to music, I don’t feel like you get too many versions from him. You just get the music… I feel like he’s what entertainment is. I mean, I feel like being so unpredictable is entertaining.”