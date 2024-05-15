News Astrida Valigorsky / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” With Exciting Performance In Minneapolis / 05.15.2024

Last night (May 14), Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Minneapolis, MN’s Target Center for the opening of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” Joined by GloRilla as a supporting act, the three-time Grammy winner delivered an unforgettable performance that set the tone for her first-ever headlining arena run.

The Houston native began her act with “HISS,” which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts in February. She continued with fan favorites like “Plan B,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Girls in the Hood,” and “WAP,” to name a few.

Taking to social media, the Hotties voiced their support and shared anticipation for subsequent concerts. “Y’all don’t get it [‘cause] I’ve been rockin’ with Megan since college, back in 2019, so to see her sell out an arena on her FIRST TOUR EVER is so [admiring],” wrote one user.

Another person added, “And this is only the Minnesota show. Now, imagine the NYC, Houston, LA, [and] Atlanta shows.” Elsewhere, a separate attendee said, “[I’m] having [the] time of my life.”

Y’all don’t get it cuz I’ve been rockin with Megan since college back in 2019 so to see her sell out an arena on her FIRST TOUR EVER is so 🥹 #hotgirlsummertour pic.twitter.com/PnNzj77N6O — Sunflower’s Cap ⍟ | 3 YEARS OF SAM!CAP (@softyellowpetal) May 15, 2024

having thee time of my life #hotgirlsummertour pic.twitter.com/IdHlDijOb2 — 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐋𝐄 🦅 (@ForeverSymone) May 15, 2024

The girls hitting the stage ON TIME. Professionalism. Thats what im talking about btw#hotgirlsummertour pic.twitter.com/NU1ALNviLS — Detective Gomez From Cheaters 🎥🇵🇸⚜️ (@Callher_nika) May 15, 2024

The venue being packed & the concert starting on time. Oh exactly! GloRilla got everyone standing up on their feet & singing their hearts out. #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/QuZYo2YmTm — BOA 🐍 (@TheeHottieSquad) May 15, 2024

The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will continue with a sold-out show in Chicago on May 17 and proceed across the U.S. throughout the coming weeks. The North American leg wraps in San Francisco on June 23, while the international run is scheduled to begin in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4. Fans overseas can catch Megan in Paris, Manchester, Amsterdam, and other stops before the European and U.K. finale at The O2 in London on July 17.

Afterward, the “Body” hitmaker will headline this year’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. alongside acts like Gunna and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

In January, Megan expressed her excitement about hitting the road. She explained, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019. So, this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”