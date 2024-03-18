News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, And PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline 2024 Broccoli City Festival Lineup / 03.18.2024

Today (March 18), Broccoli City Festival announced its 2024 lineup, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR as headliners.

The event will be making its debut at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field from July 27 to 28. KAYTRANADA, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Fridayy, and Baby Tate are among the additional acts. Meanwhile, Lil Yachty and The Concrete Family — aka Concrete Boys — are billed as special guests.

Broccoli City is also introducing live experiences hosted by notable names like Issa Rae, Desi Banks, and Funny Marco. Bryson Tiller is expected to do a “Trapsoul Karaoke” segment, while Duke Dennis will be doing a “Test Your Game” bit.

Presale tickets are currently available to purchase via the company’s website. Peep the full lineup below.

🥦 THIS IS THE MOMENT WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Broccoli City Festival 2024 on July 27th + 28th 2024 at Audi Field! 🎉 🎟️ PRESALE starts at 12pm ET! RETWEET for the presale code and LIKE if you’re ready for the BC experience! pic.twitter.com/1oYd7oeVSg — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) March 18, 2024

The Broccoli City Festival announcement arrived amid a busy year for its headliners. Megan will embark on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in mid-May. She’s slated to make stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Houston, among others.

The “HISS” artist is also gearing up to drop her next album. Although no release date has been announced, she confirmed that it will debut this year during a January interview with “Good Morning America.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

On the other hand, Gunna’s “Bittersweet Tour” also begins in May. The trek will take place across the United States, with cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, and Nashville on the route. Flo Milli is joining him as a supporting act.

The College Park, Georgia rapper seemingly has plans to put out a project around the same time. Last Friday (March 15), he shared “Prada Dem” featuring Offset. It followed “Bittersweet,” which has nearly 4 million YouTube views to date.

Meanwhile, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s P4 will hit streaming platforms in April. It will be his first original project since 2020’s PARTYPACK.