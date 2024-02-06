News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music After "HISS" Lands At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart / 02.06.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” ascended to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 on Monday (Feb. 5). It marked her first solo to top the chart.

The achievement also came amid her public dispute with Nicki Minaj. Their feud began with a line from “HISS,” which fans speculated was a dig at the Trinidadian rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty. The “Everybody” artist retaliated with “Big Foot,” which included lines about Megan’s deceased mother and the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

On Instagram, Megan expressed gratitude for the support and teased her next LP. The caption read, “We made so much HISSTORY with this one! JU, remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now we got our first No. 1 together! [LilJuMadeDaBeat], I think me and [Bankroll Got It] met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021, and we’ve been locked in ever since. Thank you to everyone [who] ran it up.”

Later that evening, Megan hopped on Instagram Live to preview a new track. Speculatively titled “Toxic,” the Houston native rapped, “My a** fat, money too long, why am I f**kin’ with him?/ He don’t even do me no justice, lil d**k a** n**ga can’t f**k this/ You ain’t got enough money to cuff me/ Stop telling people I’m toxic, you broke and scared I’ma talk s**t.”

“HISS” not only clinched the top spot on the Hot 100 but also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The achievement came on the heels of Megan announcing a summer tour and distribution deal with Warner Music Group. Her third studio album is also expected to drop ahead of the trek.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” she said in a press statement. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”