Megan Thee Stallion Reveals "Hot Girl Summer Tour" Dates, Announces GloRilla As Supporting Act

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion shared the official dates for her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” today (March 20). She also announced GloRilla as a supporting act.

The show run is slated to begin on May 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Afterward, the “Thot S**t” rapper will make stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, Atlanta, Houston, and more. The European leg will start on July 4 in Glasgow before making its way to Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London, among other hot spots. However, GloRilla will not be present for this part of the voyage.

“The Hot Girl Summer Tour” concludes on July 27 with Megan’s headlining performance at this year’s Broccoli City Festival. Her other fête appearances include BottleRock Napa Valley, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

It’s possible that the Grammy-winning artist may release her next project before the trek begins. In January, she told “Good Morning America,” “This is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

In November 2023, Megan released “Cobra,” which marked her first solo single since settling her legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment. She followed that up with “HISS” earlier this year.

On the other hand, GloRilla is currently enjoying the success of “Yeah Glo!” Last week, the song peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To date, the accompanying music video has over 12 million views on YouTube.

Joe Biden is also seemingly aware of the record. During GloRilla’s visit to the White House on Monday (March 18), she told the president, “Yeah, Joe!” to which he responded, “Well, not ‘Joe.’ Yeah, you!” The Memphis native’s mom reacted to their interaction by sharing a heartfelt message that read, “Girl, you’ve definitely given me bragging rights!”