Three Men Shot Near Atlanta Music Video Shoot For Lil Baby / 05.15.2024

A music video shoot for Lil Baby was marred by gunfire. The incident occurred near a commercial strip in Atlanta on Tuesday (May 14). Luckily, the rapper wasn’t harmed.

Police reported that three men sustained injuries to the chest, arm, and neck, respectively. All are expected to survive. Major Ralph Woolfolk told FOX 5 Atlanta, “The people who were shot were not part of the video production team, but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production.”

Lil Baby hasn’t commented on the situation or confirmed his presence at the scene. However, witnesses claimed the My Turn creator was in the area hours before the shooting took place.

Upon arrival, police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot to the back and a 24-year-old with an injury to the arm. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old was also hospitalized with a neck wound.

Chasity Roman of Slapping Tacos ATL described the chaos. “I was on my way to deliver a burrito, and they just came, boom, boom, boom! I thought, ‘Are you serious?’ It was crazy,” she said. “I fell in between the bullets. It was nothing but bullets, pow, pow, pow! It was terrible.”

In September 2023, a similar violent incident happened at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum, critically injuring CEO Jizzle, the late Young Dolph’s cousin.

Concertgoer Clarissa Johnson told WREG 3 at the time, “I heard a pop. I’m not sure what happened, but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘Get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Music-wise, the QC artist released singles like “Crazy” and “350” toward the end of 2023. He also made a guest appearance on French Montana’s “Okay” from this year’s Mac & Cheese 5.