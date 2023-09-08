News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Ends After Shooting That Left One Person In Critical Condition / 09.08.2023

A Lil Baby concert at the FedExForum in Memphis turned tragic on Thursday (Sept. 7) night as a shooting erupted, leaving one man critically wounded. At the time of reporting, the identity of the gunman remains unknown.

According to a statement from the Memphis Police Department, officers dashed to 191 Beale Street at 10:23 p.m. in response to the shooting alerts from the venue. There, they reportedly found a man struggling with life-threatening injuries and quickly took him to Regional One Health.

Spectators at the event also recounted fearful moments when the pop of a gun sliced through the music.

In an interview with WREG 3, concertgoer Clarissa Johnson spoke about the sudden surge of fear that enveloped the venue. She said, “I heard a pop. I’m not sure what happened, but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘Get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Shooting scene at 191 Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/vkBFsKkKen — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2023

Authorities established that the shooting occurred within the early segments of Baby’s performance. It took place as a part of his “It’s Only Us Tour,” which also contained artists like Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and GloRilla.

Following the incident, the scheduled show at KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, KY, slated for today (Sept. 8), was canceled without further details. However, Baby’s gig on Saturday (Sept. 9) night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville appears to remain on the schedule.

In an August interview with XXL, Baby spoke about hitting the road. He told the publication, “Touring is super important to me. At first, I didn’t really understand it, but as I continue to tour and my tours continue to get bigger and bigger, and it’s more profitable and gives my fans a better experience, touring is definitely a main part that you don’t want to miss. But a lot of artists do miss it, I see. Touring is definitely one of those steps you don’t want to miss.”