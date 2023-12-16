Lil Baby + Gunna

Fans Assume That Lil Baby Dissed Gunna On "350"

By Ahmad Davis
  12.16.2023

Friday (Dec. 15), Lil Baby shared two new singles, “350” and “Crazy,” which mark his first set of solo singles since “Merch Madness” was released earlier this year in July. He announced the new tracks on social media, saying, “‘350’ & ‘Crazy’ Both Out Now!! Album Coming Soon.”

While his fans rejoiced at new music, some people believe that he may have been targeting some people on the latest tracks. On “350,” he stated, “Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n**ga, you know you a rat.” Fans instantly paired the fierce bar with his former partner in rhyme, Gunna.

In December of last year, Gunna entered a negotiated deal, known as an Alford plea, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act while maintaining his innocence on the same charge, according to WSB-TV.

Since then, there have been a series of subliminal jabs from artists co-signed by Young Thug. Once the song dropped, one fan said, “Lil Baby also keeps dissing Gunna in songs and [ain’t none] of the songs even half as good as [one] song on Gunna’s last album.” Another wrote, “Lil Baby literally fell off since Gunna was locked up; meanwhile, Gunna dropped a No. 1 album with NO FEATURES after being labeled a snitch. Baby fans, be realistic.”

On the new track “350,” Lil Baby emphatically rapped, “If I ain’t see it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it/ Lost a couple day ones, ain’t found the time to grieve yet / Lost what I thought I couldn’t live without, but I’m still breathin’.”

Check out the two-pack below.

Gunna
Lil Baby
gunna
Lil Baby

