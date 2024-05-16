News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer via Getty Images Soulja Boy Continues Attacking 21 Savage After Metro Boomin Apology / 05.16.2024

On Wednesday (May 15), Soulja Boy apologized to Metro Boomin for previous remarks about his mother. However, the Chicago native still has issues with 21 Savage and Meek Mill.

Taking to Twitter, Soulja Boy wrote, “I apologize to [Metro Boomin] for overreacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

While many assumed Soulja Boy’s statement would bring an end to any leftover tension with Savage, who came to the producer’s defense, they were wrong. During an Instagram Live session later that day, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper said, “21, where you at, n**ga? I’m hanging out the window, n**ga. P**sy a** n**ga, you still a b**ch, n**ga. I ain’t apologize for you, n**ga. I apologized for myself, n**ga. I ain’t like what I said about the n**ga mama.”

He continued, “Meek Mill, n**gas still playing in your booty hole. F**k y’all n**gas. Suck my d**k. Stop letting n**gas f**k you in the booty, n**ga. Put a condom on next time, n**ga… 21 Savage, you a b**ch. [I’m] slapping the knife off your forehead.”

I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old. 💯🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 15, 2024

Last Sunday (May 12), Soulja Boy taunted Metro Boomin over the death of his mother by tweeting, “F**k that n**ga mama! Don’t speak on my name, b**ch! You sacrificed your own mom.”

In June 2022, Metro’s mom, Leslie Wayne, was reportedly killed in Atlanta by the producer’s stepfather before he then committed suicide. The “Trance” creator penned a heartfelt letter to her on the one-year anniversary of her passing. “You were the best mother and friend that anyone could possibly even pray for,” he wrote.

Their beef initially started after a 2012 tweet of Metro mocking Soulja Boy resurfaced online, prompting the rapper to tell him to delete it within 24 hours. Savage responded to the threats by asking, “Or what?”