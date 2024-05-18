News WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Bianca Censori's Family Reportedly Believes Ye Will Ask Her To Do Adult Films / 05.18.2024

Ye shocked many fans when he announced on social media that he would be launching Yeezy Porn.

On Wednesday, April 24, Ye tweeted a six-second clip stating, “Yeezy Porn is cumming,” accompanied by a voiceover directing viewers to “go to yeezy.com.”

The post arrived on the heels of earlier reports from TMZ indicating that the Chicago native was deep into discussions to establish a pornography business under his Yeezy brand. According to the outlet, Ye spoke with producer and adult actress Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz to potentially lead the new division.

Recently, Daily Mail reported that Bianca Censori’s family has an issue with the decorated artist’s new business venture. In their post, they claimed, “Bianca Censori‘s loved ones are concerned her husband Kanye West is ‘dragging her into the adult film world’ and using her to promote his new Yeezy Porn venture.”

They continued, “The Grammy winner, 46, has been criticized by fans for appearing to dismiss the Christian beliefs he had previously prioritized so publicly. Bianca’s family and friends are said to be among the critics and fear the architectural designer, 29, will be ‘used’ to ‘promote sexual indecency’ by the controversial musician.”

An insider reportedly told them, “Bianca’s family was willing to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt after her mom’s recent visit to LA,’ an insider told [Daily Mail] exclusively. ‘For Bianca’s sake, they were willing to overlook his anti-Semitic remarks and inappropriate behavior.”

