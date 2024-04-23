News Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Says J. Cole "Can't Run Now" Despite Apology To Kendrick Lamar / 04.23.2024

Ye, also known as Kanye West, is sparing none of his opponents. On Monday (April 22) evening, Justin Laboy’s debut episode of “The Download” featuring the rapper dropped. During the lengthy conversation, the Chicago native criticized J. Cole for taking a conciliatory stance in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap feud.

“F**k all that p**sy s**t. F**k all that s**t, man. Because it’s like, that n**ga J. Cole went on tour with Drake. He knows what it is,” Ye told Laboy in their sit-down. “It’s like, n**ga, you can’t run now.”

When Laboy asked if there was ongoing tension or if it was “up” for Cole, Ye dismissively responded, “You can’t say ‘up’ and ‘Cole’ in the same sentence.” The musician added, “I don’t listen to J. Cole, so I wouldn’t even know. I just heard he had a song called ‘False [Prophets],’ and somebody told me it was halfway about me.”

In 2016’s “False Prophets,” fans speculated that Cole was alluding to Ye with lyrics like, “He’s fallin’ apart, but we deny it/ Justifying that half-a** s**t he dropped, we always buy it/ When he tell us he a genius, but it’s clearer lately/ It’s been hard for him to look into the mirror lately.”

Ye’s podcast comments notably arrived weeks after the North Carolina artist’s apology to Lamar at 2024’s Dreamville Festival. He shared regret over responding to the Compton emcee’s “Like That” verse with “7 Minute Drill,” which is now removed from streaming platforms.

“I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out,” Cole said. “Take your best shot. I’ma take that s**t on the chin, boy. Do what you do.” In that same speech, the artist cited peer pressure as the reason for him firing back via “7 Minute Drill” in the first place.

Ye also poked fun at the “GOMD” rapper on his “Like That (Remix),” in which he spat, “Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry/ Play this s**t back 130 times.”