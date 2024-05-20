News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Victoria Monét Cancels Upcoming Performances Due To Ongoing Health Issues / 05.20.2024

Victoria Monét is canceling some of her June festival performances, as announced on Instagram today (May 20). Without mentioning a specific cause, the singer revealed that she’s been grappling with health-related problems that require urgent attention.

“I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June. I am so sorry,” Monét shared on social media. “Candidly, I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon. That’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call, but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon.”

Monét was among the main acts slated to perform at this year’s Roots Picnic from June 1 to 2, along with Gunna, Lil Wayne and Nas on the bill. She was also expected to appear at Governors Ball the following week and the Blavity House Party, scheduled for June 14 and 15.

The “On My Mama” singer was also announced as one of the entertainers set to take the stage at the 2024 BET Awards, which will take place on June 30. However, the award show doesn’t appear to be one of the affected events.

Just last month, Monét opened up about the changes to her body due to polycystic ovary syndrome. “Welp… I gained weight, and it went a lot of places: [My] face, arms, tummy, and most effectively… [that a**],” she shared on Instagram. “I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically, at least now there [are] two moons on stage.”

In 2023, Monét shared her Grammy Award-winning album, JAGUAR II. Although she hasn’t released any music of her own since then, the artist made a guest appearance on Bryson Tiller’s “Persuasion” in April.