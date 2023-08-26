News Photo:Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Victoria Monét Is Receiving Major Love Following The Release of 'Jaguar II' / 08.26.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 25), Victoria Monét released her major label debut album, Jaguar II. The follow-up to her famous tape Jaguar showcased her progression as a songstress, writer, and overall creative. The new project features 11 tracks and boasts features from Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, and the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Monét has been bubbling recently due to her popular single “On My Mama.” The viral TikTok-friendly record has helped raise her profile as an artist. Many well-informed music fans know the “Cadillac” songstress for her impressive pen. She has co-written tracks for A-list stars like Diddy, Nas, Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown, and Ariana Grande.

ITS HERE!!! ON MY MAMA VIDEO OUT NOW!!! 🥹😍🙌🏾✨💥 Biggest shout out to my team and to this SUPERSTAR CAST (how did we pull y’all aliens together)😭😭😭!! This one was made with pure love for what we do and that’s what got us here Sean..Ahsia…you’re NASTYYYYY!!! Child, thank… pic.twitter.com/EOTSbhnz6D — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) August 15, 2023

Social media fans applauded the fast-rising recording artist for the strength of her debut. One fan on Twitter passionately asserted, “Victoria Monét deserves the entire spotlight. All eyes are on her right now. We’ve been trying to get her seen for a long time.” Fellow artist and supporter Raye exclaimed, “If you like and care about music at all, put some respect on Victoria Monet’s name — such a hardworking, beautiful, talented artist and a joke of a songwriter. Have you seen the music videos? Like, come on, this is an artist.”

Victoria Monet deserves the entire spotlight. All eyes on her right now. We've been trying to get her seen for a long time — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) August 25, 2023

If u like and care about music at all put some respect on Victoria Monet’s name such a hardworking beautiful talented artist !!! and a joke of a song writer have u seen the music videos like come onnnn this is an artisttt — RAYE (@raye) August 26, 2023

The excitement around Monét is intense. In an exclusive interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated creative told esteemed journalist Njera Perkins, “I’m hoping that the songs in the album reflect what people want to hear and what they want to say that they didn’t say themselves.” She continued, “Obviously, in my life span, I don’t feel like a ‘new artist.’ I’ve been an artist since I was 17. So I’m never really surprised at doing new things still… I think everything happens when it’s supposed to.”

Monét hosted a star-studded release party for her new LP in Los Angeles. Cardi B supported the latest project by vibing out to the album with the talented singer. Check out the new album, Jaguar II, via Tidal below!