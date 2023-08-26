Victoria Monét

Photo:Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images

Victoria Monét Is Receiving Major Love Following The Release of 'Jaguar II'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.26.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 25), Victoria Monét released her major label debut album, Jaguar II. The follow-up to her famous tape Jaguar showcased her progression as a songstress, writer, and overall creative. The new project features 11 tracks and boasts features from Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, and the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Monét has been bubbling recently due to her popular single “On My Mama.” The viral TikTok-friendly record has helped raise her profile as an artist. Many well-informed music fans know the “Cadillac” songstress for her impressive pen. She has co-written tracks for A-list stars like Diddy, Nas, Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown, and Ariana Grande.

Social media fans applauded the fast-rising recording artist for the strength of her debut. One fan on Twitter passionately asserted, “Victoria Monét deserves the entire spotlight. All eyes are on her right now. We’ve been trying to get her seen for a long time.” Fellow artist and supporter Raye exclaimed, “If you like and care about music at all, put some respect on Victoria Monet’s name — such a hardworking, beautiful, talented artist and a joke of a songwriter. Have you seen the music videos? Like, come on, this is an artist.”

The excitement around Monét is intense. In an exclusive interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated creative told esteemed journalist Njera Perkins, “I’m hoping that the songs in the album reflect what people want to hear and what they want to say that they didn’t say themselves.” She continued, “Obviously, in my life span, I don’t feel like a ‘new artist.’ I’ve been an artist since I was 17. So I’m never really surprised at doing new things still… I think everything happens when it’s supposed to.”

Monét hosted a star-studded release party for her new LP in Los Angeles. Cardi B supported the latest project by vibing out to the album with the talented singer. Check out the new album, Jaguar II, via Tidal below!

News
Victoria Monet
Victoria Monet

TRENDING
News

Blueface Shares Footage Of Him Getting Into A Fight, Says He Was Stabbed

On his Instagram Story, Blueface wrote: “I won’t be able to fight [on] Oct. 14. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.23.2023
News

Beyoncé Asks Fans To Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday By Wearing Silver To Remaining Tour Dates

On her Instagram Story, Beyoncé requested fans wear silver for the remaining dates of her ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.23.2023
News

Tyler, the Creator Says He Got A BBL After Taking Pics With Sexyy Red

After taking pictures with Sexyy Red, Tyler wrote to Instagram: “Been hiding it, but [the] ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.23.2023
News

Italian Residents Want Kanye West's Wife Arrested For Public Indecency

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, could be fined up to €10,000 if Italian authorities decide ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.22.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories