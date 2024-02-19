Lil Wayne, Victoria Monét, Gunna And More To Perform At Roots Picnic 2024

Lil Wayne, Victoria Monet and Gunna

By Malcolm Trapp
Today (Feb. 19), The Roots unveiled the lineup for 2024’s Roots Picnic. This year will feature headliner Lil Wayne alongside Philadelphia’s own Jill Scott and André 3000, who’s expected to present his flute project New Blue Sun

The event is scheduled for June 1-2 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Wayne will also be doing a tribute to New Orleans music, with PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty joining him. Other performers include Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Wale, Muni Long, Smino and more. See the full lineup below.

Presale tickets for the Roots Picnic 2024 are available starting Tuesday (Feb. 20) at 10 a.m. EST, with general sales beginning on Friday (Feb. 23) at 10 a.m. EST.

Wayne is also slated to take the stage at the Lovers & Friends festival in May, where he’ll be preforming his 2008 album Tha Carter III. The iconic LP notably turns 16 later this year. A number of his collaborators on the project, such as T-Pain and Robin Thicke, could make a surprise appearance since they’re also on the slate for that weekend.

Meanwhile, Monét recently won big at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. She took home Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical earlier this month. During her acceptance speech, the singer said, “This is because of you guys. You guys pressed that button. We were in your emails. Thank you so much. Thank you to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl. Thank you so much. I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example.”

