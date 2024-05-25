News Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Brent Faiyaz Teases At Retiring On Social Media, Fans React / 05.25.2024

With the recent success of Brent Faiyaz signee Tommy Richmans’ new track “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” it seems the multiplatinum crooner feels fine to retire from music. A new post on Instagram, intended to be a harmless selfie, has caused an uproar among fans of the famous singer after he captioned his photo, “enjoying retirement.”

One commenter wrote, “No, Brent, f**k that retirement, I need a new album [right now].” Another user stated, “You [are] not retiring. We need new albums for the next 40 years.” Even esteemed journalist and podcast host Elliott Wilson said, “Faiyaz, we need ya.”

It’s unclear whether the global recording artist wants to stop making music, but the post was alarming for his career supporters. His artist, Tommy Richman, is having an impressive moment following the release of his instantly appreciated genre-bending banger, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY.”

HitsDailyDouble reported, “The partnership of PULSE Records and Brent Faiyaz’s ISO Supremacy appears to be bearing fruit. The JV’s first signing, Tommy Richman, has sailed to No. 1 at Apple Music and No. 22 at Spotify U.S. (not to mention No. 1 on Shazam) with his ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’ after churning up big activity on TikTok.”

Speaking on the record’s success, ISO Supremacy’s COO, Darren Xu, explained to Billboard, “[‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’] is a real testament to the climate of social media today.”

Faiyaz’s last LP, Larger Than Life, was a surprise drop. Its 14 songs boast features from legends like Missy Elliott and Timbaland, mixed in with stars like ASAP Rocky, Coco Jones and Babyface Ray.

The famous Grammy-nominated crooner also made space for upcoming talents like FELIX!, Cruddy Murda, TTM Dawg, Lil Gray, N3WYRKLA, FLEE and Tommy Richman. The album boasted dynamic production and captivating creative concepts courtesy of Faiyaz’s burgeoning collective, ISO Supremacy. This was his first project under his new innovative partnership with UnitedMasters.