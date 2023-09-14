Coco Jones

Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images

Coco Jones Announces Second Leg Of Her "What I Didn’t Tell You Tour"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.14.2023

Coco Jones is gearing up for the second leg of her much-acclaimed “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.” The artist revealed the details on Wednesday (Sept. 13) while reassuring fans that their vocal requests for more performances were heard and acted upon.

The tour will resume with a heightened sense of anticipation on Oct. 23, kick-starting at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Spanning several weeks and a number of locations, the show run will contain stops in cities such as Washington, Charlotte, Cleveland, Richmond, and St. Louis, among others.

Fans can mark their calendars for the grand culmination at the inaugural Honeyland Festival on Nov. 12. The Texas-based event in Sugar Land will boast a stellar lineup with big names like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, and Miguel.

Rising artist Haben is slated to accompany her throughout the tour. Additionally, emerging singer and actress S!mone was roped in for select dates.

For those interested in seeing the “ICU” hitmaker perform, presale tickets went live today (Sept. 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase on various platforms, including Spotify, Live Nation, and directly through the artist’s website. General tickets will be open to the public beginning on Sept. 15.

In a May interview with Billboard, Jones spoke about her breakout record, “ICU.” She said, “I didn’t know it was going to be my biggest hit. There’s this thing I would do since when I was a kid where the actual soul would come out. I used to do it all the time when I would audition. I would sing ‘Chain of Fools’ by Aretha Franklin, and I would pretend I was Aretha, like I [had] been through the storm, and this is my song. 

She added, “‘You’re going to feel this,’ but I’m 9. I don’t know anything. So I do give a lot of credit to my mom for even introducing me to that type of soul, emotion, and that raw vulnerability that I learned to imitate, but I knew when I heard the track, I just knew [it was special]. I just knew I was going to do some s**t.”

Outside of her own music, Jones is slated to appear on Diddy’s forthcoming LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, this Friday (Sept. 15).

News
Coco Jones
Coco Jones

