Kanye West Shares Screenshot Of Him Dethroning Taylor Swift On Spotify's Daily Top Artists Global Chart / 02.14.2024

Last Saturday (Feb. 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped their long-awaited joint project. Titled VULTURES 1, the LP boasted features from Playboi Carti, YG, Travis Scott, North West, Chris Brown, and several more.

The album boosted Kanye to No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Artists Global chart on Sunday (Feb. 11), but the moment was short-lived. Last night (Feb. 13), the rapper shared a screenshot from Daily Loud on social media, highlighting his and Taylor Swift’s rankings on the streaming platform. The pop singer trailed behind him at No. 2.

However, Swift quickly reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the charts for Feb. 12 and 13.

Earlier this week, “Paper Route” podcast host Brandon Marshall claimed that Swift had the Yeezy designer kicked out of the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. On Monday (Feb. 12), he shared, “Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift’s] booth, so any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

Marshall added, “He’s got a mask on with his logo on the mask — typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets pissed off; she, boom, boom, makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out [of] the stadium.” The following day, a representative from the Chicago native’s team told TMZ that the claims were false. They stated, “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Kanye name-dropped Swift on “CARNIVAL,” which appeared on VULTURES 1. On the Rich The Kid and Carti-assisted cut, the musician spat, “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist/ I’m the new Jesus, b**ch, I turn water to Cris’/ This for what they did to Chris, they can’t do s**t with this.”