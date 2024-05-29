News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Makes Her "WWE NXT" Debut And Meets Wrestling Legend Shawn Michaels / 05.29.2024

On Tuesday (May 28) night, Sexyy Red brought her star power to this week’s episode of “WWE NXT.” There, the St. Louis native announced her role as guest host for the upcoming Battleground event, set for June 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the show, Red also unveiled the Women’s North American Championship title. She lifted the belt high for the cheering crowd, which prompted Tatum Paxley to sneak behind her and attempt to steal it. Luckily, fellow wrestler Michin, who won last night’s match, stepped in to save the day.

The “SkeeYee” rapper also shared a special moment with Shawn Michaels backstage, where she sang his “Sexy Boy” theme song. “I think I’m cute/ I know I’m sexy/ I got the looks/ That drives the girls wild/ I got the moves/ That really move them,” she rapped before the WWE legend joined her for the chorus.

The host of #NXTBattleground ✅ Unveiling the NEW NXT Women’s North American Title ✅ Fighting off @TatumPaxley?!?@SexyyRed314_ is making herself right at home tonight on #WWENXT!! pic.twitter.com/Be4x2l5oSX — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024

🗣️ SEXY BOYYYYYYYY@SexyyRed314_ and @ShawnMichaels are the duo we never knew we needed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ycSy447sZU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2024

Social media got a kick out of Red’s appearance, too. Underneath the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one Instagram user wrote, “Sexyy Redd is the female version of Snoop Dogg… [She] just be any and everywhere unexpected.” Another person replied, “I love seeing 90s kids get rich and do the s**t we wished we could do when we were younger.”

Apart from wrestling, Red released her latest project, In Sexyy We Trust, this past Friday (May 24). The 14-song offering contained the previously teased “Awesome Jawsome” and “Get It Sexyy,” the visual companion of which boasted cameos from Soulja Boy, Adin Ross, and Drake.

The Toronto artist also hopped on “U My Everything” from the LP. His guest verse included a sample of Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” instrumental. Outside of Drake, Lil Baby appeared on “Lick Me,” Mike WiLL Made-It lent production to “Outside,” and “Sexyy Love Money” featured VonOff1700.