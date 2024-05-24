Drake and Metro Boomin

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Chance Yeh / Stringer via Getty Images

Drake Raps Over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" In Sexyy Red Collaboration "U My Everything"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.24.2024

At midnight (May 24), Sexyy Red’s In Sexyy West Trust hit streaming platforms. The project saw Drake make an appearance on “U My Everything,” where the Toronto native rapped over Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy” beat.

On the track, Drake listed some of his favorite tropical getaways and shockingly leaned into the moniker, referencing the Brazilian butt lift procedures he’s funded. “Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real/ They need a new body, they hittin’ me, aye/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it,” he spat.

The artist continued, “The last one, Jung, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many past ones for him/ But Red, don’t even worry about all of that s**t/ Just keep it natural for ’em, I swear.” Peep the song below.

Metro played the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental ahead of Monday’s (May 20) game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles. The record itself sampled comedian King Willonius’ parodistic soul song of the same name, except with an updated BPM of 150.

Red’s In Sexyy We Trust also included contributions from Lil Baby and VonOff1700, alongside hit tracks like “Get It Sexyy,” which Drake and Soulja Boy made cameos in for the accompanying visual. “Boss Me Up,” “Sport” and “Sexyy Love Money” are among the standout cuts from the full-length project.

The LP capped off a major week for Red, who went viral on Monday for linking up with Lana Del Rey backstage at this year’s Hangout Festival. In a clip shared online, the pair were seen twerking to the St. Louis rapper’s music.

Red has been on a roll with high-profile collaborations, including joining SZA and Drake on For All The Dogs’ “Rich Baby Daddy,” Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown for “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” and Chief Keef on a remix of “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).” 

