Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Sexyy Red, Drake, Lil Baby And More / 05.24.2024

In a shocking turn of events, Drake spit a fire verse over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” diss instrumental on Sexyy Red’s new album, In Sexyy We Trust. While many fans were shocked to hear the song flipped during “U My Everything,” most were impressed by Drake’s wit and ability to flip a negative into a positive. Outside of that, fans got some fun drops from R&B superstars like Muni Long, Mariah Carey, Blxst and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hip Hop is in a fun space leading into the summer. This week, listeners recieved summer-ready tracks from Lil Baby and Central Cee, Vince Staples, and an EP from Coi Leray. Coming off the apology heard around the Hip Hop world, J. Cole is back in the mix with his first foray into the Sexy Drill wave alongside Cash Cobain.

Check out Rap-Up Replay, our guide to knowing what to press play on every week!

In Sexyy We Trust by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red is quite literally the hottest recording artist in Hip Hop. The St. Louis-raised hitmaker has finally unleashed her long-awaited LP, In Sexyy We Trust, executive produced by her frequent collaborator and famed producer Tay Keith. The album’s stand-out cut, “U My Everything,” is a hilarious yet fire ode to Drake’s So Far Gone lead single, “Best I Ever Had.” In their collaboration, Drake interestingly rapped over Metro Boomin’s popular diss instrumental “BBL Drizzy.” Fans are applauding the chess move made by the Canadian superstar all over the internet.

Sexyy’s album also features Mike WiLL Made It, Lil Baby and VonOff1700. The 14-song LP continues her presidential-themed campaign that has helped her rise to the top of the game. The famous rap phenom has delivered yet again!

BAND4BAND by Central Cee and Lil Baby

If the industry was like the Avengers, Central Cee would be one step closer to grabbing all the infinity stones for rap features. With a catalog including Drake and J. Cole features, the UK-based bar spitter joined forces with Atlanta superstar Lil Baby for their fresh bop, “BAND4BAND.” The track showcases both artists’ ability to weave in and out of different flows with braggadocious bars that will leave a mark. If it wasn’t already known, this duet proved that both rappers are in tip-top shape leading into the summer.

Made For Me by Muni Long and Mariah Carey

Getting Mariah Carey on a feature is a significant feat that few have had the privilege of accomplishing. Lucky for Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Muni Long, she was able to tap the R&B legend for a guest spot on her viral track “Made For Me.” The TikTok staple is a top contender for song of the summer, especially considering that it now has a music icon on the remix.

Grippy by Cash Cobain and J. Cole

J. Cole is the newest A-List recording artist to dip their toe into Hip Hop’s popular sub-genre Sexy Drill. On Cash Cobain’s “Grippy,” the Fayetteville, North Carolina-born rapper glided across the dance-friendly beat, unlocking a new flow. Starting the track, he rapped, “On the highway, I’m goin’ a hundred-and-fifty/ Like, I gotta get you up out of the Vickies, uh, like/ So good, I just had an epiphany.” The release is in line with other Sexy Drill standouts like “Fisherrr” featuring Bay Swag and “Calling For You” by Drake.

Lemon Cars EP by Coi Leray

Coi Leray is growing as an artist and, more importantly, as a woman with every passing day. Her recent EP, Lemon Cars, further proved that Leray is interested in expanding her sound as her career progresses. The six-song EP, led by her Mike WiLL Made It-produced single “Wanna Come Thru,” also includes “Coke Bottle Body,” featuring Detroit’s hottest rapper Skilla Baby.

Dark Times by Vince Staples

Vince Staples is a cultural icon for more than one reason. While music has always been his first love, he has made it clear that he will not limit the verticals he explores when expressing his creativity. His new album, Dark Times, serves as the last in his agreement with UMG’s Def Jam. The poignant LP doesn’t necessarily feature any radio-friendly records, but Staples understands his fans are not looking for that from him. Although the title seems melancholy, the 13-track album is not as heavy as the packaging suggests.

Cali by Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones is an award-winning multi-hyphenate. Her sultry smash, “Cali,” is an aggressive, bedroom-friendly banger with electrifying production that is a breath of fresh air compared to some of the computer-generated instrumentation involved in R&B. This marks the latest addition to a slew of singles that Jones has released 2024. Fans are hoping for a full-length project shortly.

Risk Taker by Blxst and Offset

Blxst is a certified hitmaker. The soulful R&B-leaning emcee’s new Afro-Beat-inspired single featuring Offset is the perfect vibe for parties across the globe this year. The Los Angeles-bred recording artist starts “Risk Taker” with his signature tone and a catchy hook that serenades perfectly, leading into a smooth verse from the former Migos member.

Crying in the Club by GROOVY

With Jersey Club’s significant resurgence in the music industry through songs like Nicki Minaj‘s “Everybody” and Lil Uzi Vert’s viral hit “Just Wanna Rock,” GROOVY is bringing even more heat to the legendary sub-genre. His Crying In The Club EP features B Jacks, Kanii, Vayda and R2R MOE. While the warm weather approaches, GROOVY dropped off a tape that navigates the intricacies of young love with melodic flows and plush production.

Got Your Back by SEÏTOU

SEÏTOU is a bubbling R&B-infused pop recording artist from the UK. After seeing major success on TikTok with consistent content, she has finally unleashed her anticipated single, “Got Your Back.” This song follows her previous two singles “Tough Love” and “The One.” As a rising artist, consistency is a non-negotiable trait on the road to success, and SEÏTOU seemingly epitomizes that. Her ability to blend dance, pop, R&B and more effortlessly is helping her craft a lane she can breeze through alone.