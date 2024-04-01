News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Hits Back At Joe Budden Suggesting That Drake Is Getting Paid To Promote Her / 04.01.2024

Being one of the “Pound Town” rapper’s major co-signs, Drake and Sexyy Red have an exciting working relationship. The St. Louis native joined his “It’s All A Blur Tour” as a supporting act in 2023, followed by the pair teaming up on “Rich Baby Daddy” later that year.

However, according to Joe Budden, Drake’s frequent work with the artist — whether it be his recent cameo in “Get It Sexyy” or flicking up on social media — is financially motivated. Last week, the podcaster claimed, “Respectfully, [Drake] sounds like a n**ga that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal tryna rap. That’s what it sounds like to me… You think he just likes being around Sexyy Red that much?”

On Sunday (March 31), Red rebutted Budden’s claims via Twitter. Responding to an article about the topic, she wrote, “They so dumb.”

Her remark came on the heels of Drake possibly poking fun at the former emcee the previous day (March 30). He posted a picture of Budden on his Instagram Story with the caption, “What’s the vibes, NY?” Many speculated that it was a response to the 43-year-old’s comments about whether or not the Toronto native would respond to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on “Like That.”

Red is arguably the queen of clap-backs on Twitter. In March, she and Antonio Brown got into a viral back-and-forth after the latter responded to a post of singing along to Shawn Michaels’ “Sexy Boy.” He commented an image of children and a woman covering their noses with the caption, “[Ooh], b**ch, it stank.”

The rapper subsequently shared a meme of a football player struggling to fit a square block into a round hole, suggesting that Brown had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

During that same month, Red shut down Adin Ross’ claim that they slept together. “You paid me to take yo’ virginity and I did just that… Next,” she wrote. “SIKE. You couldn’t touch me [with a] stick.”

You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next 🥱 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 13, 2024