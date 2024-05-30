News Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Exploring New Sounds For Her Third Studio Album / 05.30.2024

2024 has been a meteoric year for Megan Thee Stallion. She topped the Hot 100 chart with “HISS” in February, kicked off her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in May, and now she’s preparing to put out an album.

On Thursday (May 30), the Tina Snow artist provided insights into the forthcoming release, including what fans can expect musically and the creative direction behind it, for her cover story with L’Officiel.

“I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” she detailed. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.”

In November 2023, Megan debuted “Cobra,” the LP’s first promotional single. She followed the track with “HISS,” which boasted similar snake motifs and imagery. Despite the record addressing her detractors — and causing Nicki Minaj to lash out — the Grammy winner assured the rest of the project would encompass a variety of feelings.

“I’m really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn’t stop at anger,” Megan stated. “My emotion doesn’t stop at sadness because I did grow, and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy.”

She continued, “So, you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I’m starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there.”

While listeners await the full-length release, Megan and GloRilla are expected to drop their “Wanna Be (Remix)” featuring Cardi B on Friday (May 31). The new rendition was first announced during the Houston rapper’s Madison Square Garden concert earlier this month.