Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (May 21) featured a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The duo treated fans to a performance of their RIAA-certified eight-times Platinum single, “WAP.”

GloRilla, a supporting act on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” also joined them on stage. During the concert, the Memphis rapper teased the upcoming remix of her and Megan’s “Wanna Be” featuring Cardi.

“We’ve got a special motherf**kin’ announcement. I need y’all to stay tuned,” GloRilla told the audience. “Make sure y’all tuned in tonight because I ain’t telling you right now.” Megan playfully pushed back, prompting the two artists to reveal that the remix is “about to drop.”

Megan’s tour will continue with a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight (May 22). Future stops include Memphis, Atlanta, Raleigh, Dallas, Austin, and Houston. She also has several festival dates scheduled for 2024, including Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Broccoli City.

Earlier this month, Cardi reflected on “WAP” during her appearance on Spotify’s “Billions Club: The Series.” She said that her and Megan’s voices “just went perfect” together. The artist added, “It meshed very well, like butter and f**king bread. It became such a political record, which kinda shocked me and kinda shocked Megan. The song is not that freaky.”

“WAP” marked the pair’s first collaboration, followed by “Bongos” in September 2023. That same year, Megan revealed that she’d be open to doing a joint project with Cardi B. “I literally think that’s the route that we’re going. So I’ve done two songs for her, and now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already,” she said.

It’s likely that we’ll get the Houston native’s next solo album first. She teased the highly anticipated project with singles like “BOA,” “HISS,” and “Cobra” over the past several months.