Tems’ long-awaited debut album, Born in the Wild, will hit streaming services on June 7. Ahead of its release, she shared the tracklist, which spans 18 songs.

In addition to pre-release singles “Love Me JeJe” and “Me & U,” the project will see J. Cole featured on “Free Fall” and Asake lend his vocals to “Get It Right.” Absent from the upcoming body of work is December 2023’s “Not An Angel.”

The Nigerian singer’s fans were evidently pleased with the announcement, specifically the length of the album and its minimal features. “18 tracks? Oh, you are feeding us, mama,” read one comment. Someone else said, “I know J. Cole [is] ‘bout to deliver on this one, hands down.”

“Free Fall” will mark the North Carolina rapper’s second guest verse of 2024, coming off the heels of Cash Cobain’s “Grippy.”

In promotion of the LP, Tems will kick off her world tour at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 12. The U.S. leg, expected to start in August, will see her performing in major cities like Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Additionally, the trek will wrap up on Nov. 15 in Sydney, Australia.

“Born in the Wild is actually about my journey. It’s about my experience as me and about the experiences I’ve had so far,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this year. “I was raised in Lagos, and that’s a part of me, but it’s not really about the place. It’s more about the state of being.”



“It was a wilderness in the environment I lived in. There’s so many things that happened and so many lessons I learned to come and be this person now. It’s basically coming out of the wilderness. So that’s basically what Born in the Wild is about,” Tems added.