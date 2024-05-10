News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Tems Announces Her "Born In The Wild World Tour" / 05.10.2024

Today (May 10), Tems announced her “Born In The Wild World Tour.” The Nigerian songstress is expected to hit the road starting on June 12 in London. She’ll be joined by Naomi Sharon — the first female artist signed to Drake’s OVO Sound — and Lekan.

The North American dates include stops in Miami Beach, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to mention a few major cities. After that, Tems will take on Africa and Asia throughout the remainder of October and early November, respectively.

The show run will conclude with a few concerts in Australia. Fans can catch the “Free Mind” artist in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, closing out the trek completely. Check out the full route below.

MY FIRST WORLD TOUR! Can’t wait to see you all soon!🥹🕊️✨🌍 Pre-ticket sale 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/Io7dEXeVZX — TEMS (@temsbaby) May 10, 2024

Thank you to everyone that still believes in me. For being patient. I’m thinking of you. I’m only coming for mine and nothing else❤️‍🔥 — TEMS (@temsbaby) May 9, 2024

Her long-awaited debut album, Born in the Wild, is expected to hit streaming platforms on June 7. Ahead of its release, the musician shared singles like “Me & U,” “Not An Angel,” and “Love Me JeJe.” The last-mentioned record contained an interpolation of Seyi Sodimu’s Nigerian classic bearing the same name.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Tems explained, “It just means love me softly, take your time with me, love me unconditionally, and show me good love. That’s what it means. So, that’s the idea of ‘Love Me JeJe.’”

Regarding her LP, she shared, “Born in the Wild is actually about my journey. It’s about my experience as me and about the experiences I’ve had so far… I was raised in Lagos, and that’s a part of me, but it’s not really about the place. It’s more about the state of being.”