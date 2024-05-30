Usher

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.30.2024

As if he hasn’t already accomplished enough, Usher is expected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards, held on June 30. The network announced Thursday (May 30) that the eight-time Grammy-winning artist will be recognized for his contributions to music and culture.

BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy, Connie Orlando, highlighted the “Yeah!” hitmaker’s longstanding relationship with the network. “From his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances to his unforgettable vocals and signature moves, Usher continues to set new standards for the music industry and Black excellence,” she added. “We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to artists who’ve significantly influenced music and public service. Previous recipients include legendary names such as Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

 

In addition to the honor, Usher was nominated in four categories at this year’s BET Awards. He’s vying for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, which also includes Drake, Chris Brown, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, and Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, COMING HOME is competing for Album of the Year against Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse, 21 Savage’s american dream, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Victoria Monét’s JAGUAR II, Killer Mike’s MICHAEL, and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, and Brown’s 11:11.

The ceremony will also feature performances by GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Monét, with a lineup of surprise guests set to pay tribute to Usher’s career achievements.

The musician’s “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” is expected to begin on Aug. 14 in Atlanta, followed by stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, and Detroit, to name a few cities. The U.K. and European leg is scheduled to take place in April 2025.

Usher

