Usher Is Taking His "USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour" To The UK And Europe In 2025 / 02.20.2024

Usher is set to embark on the U.K. and European leg of his “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” in April 2025. Today’s (Feb. 20) announcement arrived on the heels of him adding several more U.S. dates to the trek for 2024.

The R&B singer will perform three nights at London’s O2 Arena on April 1, 2, and 5, with additional stops in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday (Feb. 22) at 12 p.m. local time, with pre-sales taking place today at 10 a.m.

“Europe, you ready?” Usher said in a press statement. “After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m thrilled to extend the tour to London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. This tour celebrates the past 30 years and offers a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

EU and UK! I couldn’t forget about U! USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tickets go on sale Thursday, 22 Feb @ 12pm local. Sign up at the link to get the code to the FAN PRESALE starting TODAY @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/QREeVGoPq5 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 20, 2024

On Feb. 11, Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He did a medley of hits like “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Caught Up,” “Burn,” and “OMG.” Notably, the event happened months after finishing his Las Vegas residency, where he completed 100 shows.

Speaking of performances, Usher reflected on some of his “unhinged” moments onstage during a Monday (Feb. 19) interview with “The Breakfast Club.” When asked about headbutting Nicki Minaj’s rear end at the 2014 MTV VMAs, he responded, “That was Jamaican culture. See, you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun, and by the way, it was me playing my bass. I would’ve probably bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand, so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit.”

“I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her [butt], though,” Usher admitted. “I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.”