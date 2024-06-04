News Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Rihanna Shares The Launch Date For Her Eagerly Awaited Fenty Hair Brand / 06.04.2024

Rihanna is officially expanding her cosmetics empire with the launch of Fenty Hair, set to come out on June 13. The singer and entrepreneur announced the product line via social media on Tuesday (June 4), where she debuted a blonde pixie cut and shared her personal connection to the project.

“A new family is moving in! [Fenty Hair] is pullin’ up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” the songstress said. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, [and] length, from weaves to braids to natural.”

Rihanna continued, “So, I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

The venture will add to Rihanna’s already impressive portfolio, which includes the groundbreaking Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. The first-mentioned brand hit shelves in 2017 with a wide range of foundation shades that set new inclusivity standards in the cosmetics industry. In 2020, she welcomed Fenty Skin, introducing consumers to melanin-friendly sunscreens and a subsequent lip balm collaboration with ASAP Rocky.

“Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b**ch, this ain’t lip gloss/ Lip balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom,” the New York rapper said in “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” In the promotional campaign, Rocky showcased the label’s Barbados Cherry-powered Lux Balm, which contained vitamin E and shea butter.

Ahead of Fenty Beauty’s expansion in China, Rihanna told Vogue China, “These [products] are just the tools we give people to express their personal creativity, whatever their mood, whatever they want to convey. It’s fun, and that’s how it should be.”