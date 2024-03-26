News ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Graces The Cover Of 'Vogue China' Ahead Of Fenty Beauty Expansion: "This Is The Beauty Of Makeup" / 03.26.2024

Rihanna is set to expand her Fenty Beauty empire into China next month. Ahead of the company’s overseas launch, she graced the cover of Vogue China‘s April issue.

In several Instagram photos uploaded today (March 26), the publication shared excerpts of their interview with the music and cosmetics mogul. Rihanna opened up about her outlook on individuality, cultural identity, and finding confidence in motherhood, to name a few topics.

“Personal interpretation: This is the beauty of makeup. These [products] are just the tools we give people to express their personal creativity, whatever their mood, whatever they want to convey,” Rihanna shared. “It’s fun, and that’s how it should be… It feels special to be recognized by professional makeup artists, artists, and [the] people.”

Discussing the significance of braids as a means of self-expression and their importance to various ethnic groups, the “Needed Me” singer explained, “This is a form of protection of our roots and a tradition left by our ancestors… [It] makes us realize where we’ve come from. This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided… It’s something in our blood.”

Notably, Rihanna’s makeup looks for Vogue China were created using all Fenty Beauty products. Makeup artist Priscilla Ono used the brand’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer, and Match Stix Contour Skinstick, among other bestsellers.

Fenty Beauty’s foray into the China market will follow the label’s launch in India through Nykaa earlier this month. Its debut coincided with Rihanna’s performance at the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani — the youngest son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani — and Radhika Merchant, one of the country’s wealthiest couples.

On the music side, it’s been over eight years since Rihanna released ANTI. Despite the extensive hiatus, anticipation for her next album hasn’t diminished a bit. In February, ASAP Rocky gave fans an update on the LP’s status: “She’s working on it.”