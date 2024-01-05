ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images

ASAP Rocky Stars In Campaign For Rihanna's Fenty Skin Lux Balm: "New Collab' With My Baby Mom"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

ASAP Rocky teamed up with Rihanna as the face of Fenty Beauty’s new unisex lip balm. 

Shared on Thursday (Jan. 4), Rocky showcased the Barbados Cherry-powered Lux Balm, which boasts vitamin E and shea butter. The clip also featured a few bars from the New York native’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which came out in July 2023.

He rapped, “Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b**ch, this ain’t lip gloss/ Lip balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom.” Priced at $16, the product is now available to purchase via the Fenty Beauty website. Check out the ad starring Rocky below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin)

Following a holiday getaway in Aspen, Colorado with their children, RZA and Riot Rose, Rocky and Rihanna have been the talk of the town. Fans spotted the family dressed in coordinated outfits at Kemo Sabe, a luxury Western-themed garment store. 

Speaking at a Fenty x PUMA line relaunch last month, the singer shared her thoughts on Rocky’s parenting. “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major-like — it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],’” she said. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background; I’m an extra… It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

In November 2023, Rocky was asked about doing a joint effort with Rihanna. He cleverly responded, “If me and my lady were to collaborate, what could we team up on and just f**king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children.”

The Don’t Be Dumb artist continued, “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that, and I don’t think there is any other design better. I mean, we had a third designer come in and help, a ghost designer named God, you know? He came in and shaped everything, and now we have these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Complex Music (@complexmusic)

News
A$AP Rocky
Rihanna

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Officially Launches Yeezy Pods, First Sneaker Post-Adidas

In his second post since returning to Instagram, Kanye West officially launched his first Yeezy ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.28.2023
News

Doja Cat Gifts Ice Spice A Diamond Bracelet For Her 24th Birthday

Soulja Boy, Quenlin Blackwell, Yung Miami, Skai Jackson, Fousheé and more also wished Ice Spice ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.01.2024
News

Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' Reportedly Delayed For The Third Time

Kanye West fans’ year is already off to a rocky start after ‘Vultures’ with Ty ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.03.2024
News

Cardi B Clarifies Relationship With Offset After Spending New Year's Together: "We Need To Work On Our S**t"

According to Cardi B, “The answer [to] getting back together is not a good night ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories