News Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images ASAP Rocky Stars In Campaign For Rihanna's Fenty Skin Lux Balm: "New Collab' With My Baby Mom" / 01.05.2024

ASAP Rocky teamed up with Rihanna as the face of Fenty Beauty’s new unisex lip balm.

Shared on Thursday (Jan. 4), Rocky showcased the Barbados Cherry-powered Lux Balm, which boasts vitamin E and shea butter. The clip also featured a few bars from the New York native’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which came out in July 2023.

He rapped, “Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b**ch, this ain’t lip gloss/ Lip balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom.” Priced at $16, the product is now available to purchase via the Fenty Beauty website. Check out the ad starring Rocky below.

Following a holiday getaway in Aspen, Colorado with their children, RZA and Riot Rose, Rocky and Rihanna have been the talk of the town. Fans spotted the family dressed in coordinated outfits at Kemo Sabe, a luxury Western-themed garment store.

Speaking at a Fenty x PUMA line relaunch last month, the singer shared her thoughts on Rocky’s parenting. “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major-like — it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],’” she said. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background; I’m an extra… It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

In November 2023, Rocky was asked about doing a joint effort with Rihanna. He cleverly responded, “If me and my lady were to collaborate, what could we team up on and just f**king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children.”

The Don’t Be Dumb artist continued, “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that, and I don’t think there is any other design better. I mean, we had a third designer come in and help, a ghost designer named God, you know? He came in and shaped everything, and now we have these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”