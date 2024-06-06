Gunna

Gunna’s first-ever clothing line, P by Gunna, is officially live. On Wednesday (June 5) evening, the brand debuted via BoohooMAN.

The collection arrived in sizes XS to 3XL and included an array of sweatshirts, jackets, ruched pants, and graphic tees — some were oversized, while others were cropped. Elsewhere, there were also activewear pieces such as a muscle tank, a raglan T-shirt, and sweat shorts.

“Shot in the heart of Los Angeles, the campaign is inspired by fashion candid paparazzi-style images with an iconic brand twist, featuring grunge, vintage, and ’90s-inspired clothing that captures the essence of Gunna himself,” BoohooMAN’s website read. “The edit highlights the contrast between dynamic pops of red and blue against the over-dyed finishes, creating a sun-bleached vintage feel throughout.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by boohooMAN (@boohoomanofficial)

The “fukumean” hitmaker teased P by Gunna weeks before its release, with billboards first appearing in New York City. He also shared his excitement about the venture in a promotional video in May: “Today, I got on the P-Star jacket designed by me. I [have] a collection coming out… You could say this is my brand. This is my creation.” 

Gunna’s foray into fashion added him to a long list of rappers who’ve started clothing brands. His frequent collaborator and YSL Records founder, Young Thug, previously made a leap into streetwear with Spider Worldwide. Meanwhile, artists like Ye, Cardi B, and Tyler, The Creator have all made similar moves.

On May 10, Gunna unveiled his latest studio album, One of Wun. The 20-song LP featured Offset, Roddy Ricch, Leon Bridges, and Normani in addition to standout tracks like “prada dem,” “on one tonight,” and “neck on a yacht.”

The Georgia native embarked on his “Bittersweet Tour” with Flo Milli less than a week earlier. The trek is expected to come to a close on June 11 in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P by Gunna (@pbygunna)

