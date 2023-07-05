Music Videos Screenshot from Gunna’s “fukumean” video Gunna Releases The Music Video For "Fukumean" / 07.05.2023

Despite an ongoing storm of legal turmoil for other members of YSL Records, Gunna refuses to let adversity quell his creative spirit. The evidence is clear in his latest music video for “fukumean.”

The track serves as a standout cut from his recent album, a Gift & a Curse. Rather than dwelling in despair, the Atlanta rapper opts for a wildly entertaining escape by throwing a raucous boat party amidst a sea of beautiful companions in the visuals.

True to Gunna’s irreverent style, it kicks off with a humorous trip to a local adult novelty store for “party favors.” Lensed through a fish-eye camera and stylized with in-camera effects, the two-minute clip has a distinctly nostalgic ’90s home video vibe. It cleverly serves to immerse viewers in the fun and liberating atmosphere, almost as if they were in attendance at the buoyant bash.

“fukumean” serves as a visual departure from Wunna’s more introspective and defiant previous releases, “back to the moon” and “alright.” The track showcases the musician at his most upbeat, leaving behind the combative tone and introspection that punctuated his earlier works.

In a previous visual for “bread & butter,” the artist was seen debunking rumors suggesting he betrayed fellow artist Young Thug. The accusations led to a temporary rift within hip hop, even causing former collaborators like producer Wheezy to distance themselves.

a Gift & a Curse dropped in mid-June and was Gunna’s first full-length project following his December 2022 release from prison. After pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, he got entangled in a major indictment targeting Young Thug’s YSL.

Free of guest appearances, the album sold 83,000 copies in its opening week. According to Spotify’s data, “fukumean” already commands an impressive 32 million streams. Listen to the full LP below.