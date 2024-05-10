Rap-Up Replay Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, BigXthaPlug And More / 05.10.2024

With beef at the forefront of Hip Hop in recent weeks, things between Drake and Kendrick Lamar could be slowing down. Therefore, there is room for new music to flourish as the summer rolls around.

This week, fans received records from current stars like Gunna, Tee Grizzley, Ice Spice, Future, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Upcoming artists like BigXthaPlug, KP SKYWALKA, Young Crazy and Kalan.FrFr are continuing to plant their flag with more hits.

With so many albums and tracks dropping on the same day, check out 10 releases via Rap-Up Replay below! As always, we got you covered with the best new offerings.

One of Wun by Gunna

Gunna set the internet on fire following his critically acclaimed album, a Gift & a Curse. Friday (May 10), he released his newest project, One of Wun. The 20-song LP featured Offset, Roddy Ricch, Leon Bridges and Normani.

Gunna recently unveiled the LP’s cover art alongside a special performance video for “Bittersweet.” The album artwork was made by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

BOA by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is back on her haters’ necks with her latest single, “BOA.” The firecracker emcee is drenched in confidence on the hard-hitting track. Her impressive delivery and signature flow are on full display. Teasing fellow rappers who focus on making songs for TikTok, Meg is in complete form leading into her headlining tour with GloRilla.

Swear to God by Tee Grizzley featuring Future

After ruffling a few feathers with tweets teasing the upcoming single, Future is in his “Mixtape Pluto” bag on Tee Grizzley’s track “Swear to God.” Future rapped, “F**k your album, it ain’t slapping like my mixtape.” Detroit’s street rap legend Tee Grizzley also debuted a new flow on the bass-heavy single.

Gimmie A Light by Ice Spice

Featuring a flip of Sean Paul’s classic track, “Gimme The Light,” Ice Spice has unveiled her single, “Gimmie A Light.” After debuting the song during her first-ever Coachella performance, the sexy drill-infused smash is now live on all DSPs. The Bronx emcee is riding high on the wave of her impressive guest verse for Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s viral song, “Fisherrr (Remix).”

MEET THE 6IXERS by BigXthaPlug, Rosama and Yung Hood

BigXthaPlug is slowly but surely becoming one of the biggest rappers in the music industry. With over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he unleashed the first project under his imprint, 600 Entertainment, via UnitedMasters. The eight-track LP is a compilation tape with upcoming Southern emcees Rosama and Yung Hood. The sample-heavy album is perfect for any playlist and brings energy to the warm weather.

Almighty So 2 by Chief Keef

Chief Keef has finally released his long-awaited LP, Almighty So 2. The 17-track album features G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Quavo, Tierra Whack and Sexyy Red. The enigmatic, Chicago-bred drill rap innovator has been widely regarded as one of the most influential emcees of the last 25 years. The project displayed Keef’s growth as a producer, lyricist and songmaker.

Im Da Man by Young Crazy

Young Crazy will forever be cemented as a legend in Virginian Hip Hop history. The street rap luminary has received co-signs from icons like Pusha T, Timbaland and more. The track “Im Da Man” discussed his journey as a groundbreaking emcee who had to knock down doors due to coming up in an area that didn’t have an infrastructure for growth within the music industry. The Shawty Lo-sampled track is an ode to all the hustlers-turned-rappers who inspired him.

Meet Me In Napa by Larry June

Larry June knows how to make music for car enthusiasts, health-conscious listeners and overall players. With this smooth track, June continues on the path of being one of the most consistent emcees of his generation. The EMPIRE recording artist has been building an impressive catalog that helped him become a must-see performer on tour.

Back To Granny’s by KP SKYWALKA

KP SKYWALKA is one of the hottest artists in Washington, D.C. and is rising through the ranks in the DMV region. With co-signs from artists like Veeze, Offset and more, KP has leveled up once again with his newest LP, Back To Granny’s. With a unique style, an exciting mix of soul samples and Y2K themes, KP boasts a promising amount of growth on his Peezy-assisted project.

MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN by Kalan.FrFr

After Kendrick Lamar set the internet ablaze with his West Coast-inspired Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” Kalan.FrFr has unveiled a collection of songs titled MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN. The California-based crooner’s versatile skills are fully displayed across the eight-song project. The Roc Nation signee enlisted West Coast legends like YG and Ty Dolla Sign on the LP.