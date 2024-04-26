New Music Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Staff via Getty Images Normani Shares First ‘Dopamine’ Single “1:59” Featuring Gunna And Album Release Date / 04.26.2024

At midnight (April 26), Normani unveiled “1:59,” the first single from her highly anticipated debut album, Dopamine. The new track, featuring Gunna, explored the back-and-forth dialogue between two past lovers reconnecting and the irresistible attraction felt every time they reunite.

“Phone ringin’, it’s you, I’m on that time/ You on it too, what’s on your mind? I’m on it too/ Call me, I come through, I fantasize/ You want it two times on the side, clocks in the rooms,” Normani sang on the opening verse.

Meanwhile, Gunna delivered lines like, “I can tell your time ’cause you gon’ like the things I do/ Sexy camera shine ’cause ‘least she met when it’s time to room/ F**k it, we made love to tunes, f**kin’ shrooms/ Lock you to the bed, don’t let you move.”

Listen to the song below.

Dopamine is set to drop on June 14 through RCA Records. The project has been a long time in the making, especially considering Normani launched her solo career in 2018 following Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus. Outside of her duets with the likes of Khalid and 6LACK, the songstress shared “Motivation” in 2019.

Normani went on to release “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B in 2021. The record peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also received a remix from KAYTRANADA. In 2022, the Atlanta native put out “Fair,” which was met with praise from fans.

“Dopamine represents the highs and the lows I’ve endured. It’s been such an emotional roller coaster. I worked relentlessly with my creative director, [Kwasi Fordjour]. We did our research,” Normani told ELLE. “I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I’ve been through in my journey to get to the point that I’m in right now. [The cover] feels energetic. It feels like a hit, and I feel like people have been waiting — [it’s been] one of the most highly anticipated projects.”