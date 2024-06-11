News WWE / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Responds To Viral Footage Of Her Newark Liberty International Airport Scuffle / 06.11.2024

Sexyy Red was recently arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport after a brawl involving her entourage. On Tuesday (June 11), TMZ released surveillance footage of the incident.

The clip showed the St. Louis rap phenomenon wielding a stanchion as a weapon, although she dropped it moments after. Subsequently, someone pulled her away from the chaos as bystanders and airport personnel watched.

The Port Authority confirmed to the outlet that Red was taken into custody on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Other participants in the fight were charged with assault, and the alleged victims received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital.

Underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s reshare, one social media user reacted, “NOT her finna knock somebody out with a pole!” Another person joked that the incident could potentially land Red on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) No Fly List: “I am NOT causing any kind of disturbance in an airport.”

Sonny Digital questioned, “No, seriously, I need to know how [does] TMZ [get] all the security footage so [quickly]?” Red even responded to the viral video on Twitter. She uploaded a clip of herself wearing a cheetah-print bonnet with the caption, “[That] wasn’t [the f**k] me.”

Dat wasn’t df me pic.twitter.com/2hzLqHWWqt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 11, 2024

On Monday (June 10), the “Pound Town” artist posted, “Just got out,” and offered to replace the phones of those involved. “To the people that [were] in that altercation at the airport, please [direct message] me,” one of her Instagram Stories read.

Red’s most recent project, In Sexyy We Trust, came out on May 24. Spanning 14 songs, the LP boasted standout cuts like the Drake-assisted “U My Everything” and “Get It Sexyy.” It also housed “Lick Me” featuring Lil Baby.

The Atlanta rapper later previewed an unreleased track that he and the mother of two are working on. It sampled Trick Daddy and Trina’s 1998 classic “Nann N**ga.”