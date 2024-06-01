News Scott Taetsch / Stringer via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Sexyy Red And Lil Baby Tease New Track Sampling Trina And Trick Daddy's "Nann N**ga" / 06.01.2024

Sexyy Red and Lil Baby have more music on the way. On Friday (May 31) night, the Atlanta rapper previewed a new track they’re working on that samples Trick Daddy and Trina’s 1998 classic “Nann N**ga.”

On his Instagram Stories, the QC artist wrote, “[Sexyy Red] loading…” accompanied by a video of him rapping along to the record. “You ain’t never ever had a n**ga like this/ Either way, you don’t gotta use spit,” he spat over the Righteous Funk Boogie-produced instrumental. “Look me in your eyes, don’t stop this, yeah/ You ain’t never met a n**ga this player/ Got a lil’ boyfriend, so, I don’t care/ I’ll lie for you, I ain’t gon’ tell.”

Many artists have tried to rework “Nann N**ga” throughout the years. However, whether they matched the energy of the original is up for debate. “I think she picked the wrong person to hop on the track. [DaBaby] fits the song way better,” wrote one social media user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost.

Another person similarly argued, “She definitely should have had DaBaby instead of Lil Baby on a beat like this… DaBaby would have skated on this beat.” Elsewhere, someone argued that fellow Floridians would’ve been more appropriate: “Kodak [Black] and Yung Miami would’ve [done] this better!”

Lil Baby and Red previously teamed up for “Lick Me” from In Sexyy We Trust, which came out on May 24. Spanning 14 songs, the LP also boasted standout cuts like the Drake-assisted “U My Everything” and “Get It Sexyy.”

On the other hand, the “Woah” hitmaker debuted “350” and “Crazy” in December 2023. The rapper’s most recent LP, 2022’s It’s Only Me, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. It contained fan favorites such as “Forever” with Fridayy and “In A Minute.”