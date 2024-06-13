Chris Brown

Chris Brown Sings In Mid-Air After Wire Harness Malfunction At New Jersey Concert

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.13.2024

On Wednesday (June 12) night, Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ experienced a technical hiccup when a malfunction with his wire harness left him hanging in mid-air. The incident took place as he performed “Under the Influence,” a track from his ninth studio album, Indigo.

Despite not being able to move much, Brown continued singing while suspended. Initially oblivious to the mishap, the crowd soon recognized the artist’s frustration as he signaled a crew member for help. A ladder was eventually brought onstage, allowing him to safely descend and finish the song on the ground. 

After resolving the issue, Brown exchanged a few words with the person who assisted in getting him down. “When I cuss someone out, I don’t have the voice to sing afterward. Good job, Chris,” reacted one fan in the comments section of The Shade Room.

The 11:11 Tour” will continue with Brown performing at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on Friday (June 14). He also has two nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 16 and 17, followed by stops in Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, and other cities. The trek is slated to end on Aug. 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

Brown’s voyage has enjoyed a number of viral moments over the past several weeks. For instance, opening act Maeta broke her heel shortly before meeting the “No Guidance” hitmaker in early June. She reacted, “What the f**k?”

In a clip shared on the Indianapolis artist’s Instagram, Brown gave her a hug and showed his gratitude. “Thank you for doing the tour. You were singing your a** off yesterday,” he said. “I tried to sneak to the side so I could see, but I didn’t want to get caught. I could hear it, though.”

 

Chris Brown

