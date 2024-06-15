News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Unveils An Interesting Fun Fact About Her Sex Life To Fans / 06.15.2024

Friday (June 14), Latto showcased a dope snippet of a Hip Hop-leaning love track while driving in a beautiful pink drop-top Corvette coupe. The half-minute snippet was captioned, “What you gon’ do [for] big mama [for real]????”

In the currently unreleased song she rapped, “Love yo’ a** in the worst way, let you hit it on the first date, what you going to do for Big Mama for real? What do I get for my birthday?” After fans shared some initial reactions, Latto quoted the tweet with an interesting fact regarding her lyrics.

Fun fact my man really is the first and only nigga I let hit on the first date 😻 & we 4yrs in https://t.co/mszeU61ufS — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 14, 2024

The follow-up post read, “Fun fact, my man really is the first and only n**ga I let hit on the first date and we [are four years] in.” One supporter responded, “Same here. Mine and I are 10 years old, have four kids and are married.” The Southern emcee chimed in, “Swearrrr [laugh out loud,] that’s fye! Us soon.”

Swearrrr lol that’s fye! Us soon 🥰 — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 14, 2024

Someone else questioned, “Does that mean I need to [let] him hit on the first date, Latto?” She responded, “Do with that info as you [please].” Another user on the app formerly known as Twitter wanted to know what it was about her current boyfriend that made her open to sleeping with him on the first date. Latto kindly shared, “His demeanor got me out that cheetah thong, not gonna lie.”

His demeanor got me out that cheetah thong not gonna yieeeee — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 14, 2024



Recently, the rapper teased a new song on her Instagram containing a flip of T.I.’s 2003 hit “24’s.” In the snippet, Latto reworked the Atlanta legend’s original hook: “Money, clothes/ Thick a** h**s/ I like all my diamonds froze/ Big bankroll, all summer, white toes/ I can’t f**k no n**ga that’s broke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO (@latto)

Latto’s post was accompanied by a video of her wearing a cheetah-print cowboy hat and matching shorts at a Houston club. In the comments section, “Brat” collaborator Tay Money replied with “Texas” alongside a fire emoji. Saweetie, Anycia, Tamar Braxton and other music figures also showed their support.