News Brendall O’Banon / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Teases New Track Sampling T.I.'s "24's" / 05.08.2024

Earlier in the year, Latto dropped “Sunday Service,” her first single of 2024. With plenty of anticipation riding on her next release, the rapper teased a new song on her Instagram last night (May 7).

The record, which had no release date at the time of reporting, contained a sample from T.I.’s 2003 hit “24’s.” In the snippet, Latto reworked the Atlanta legend’s original hook: “Money, clothes/ Thick a** h**s/ I like all my diamonds froze/ Big bankroll, all summer, white toes/ I can’t f**k no n**ga that’s broke.”

Latto’s post was accompanied by a video of her wearing a cheetah-print cowboy hat and matching shorts at a Houston club. In the comments section, “Brat” collaborator Tay Money replied with “Texas” alongside a fire emoji. Saweetie, Anycia, Tamar Braxton, and other music figures also showed their support.

The “Put It On Da Floor Again” hitmaker’s fans were equally excited about the track. “This sounds like a bop lowkey, and if you say anything else, I’m convinced y’all are some haters. Let her be,” wrote one person underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s reshare. Another joked, “Latto has more samples than Sam’s Club.”

Over the years, Latto has revived several classics by sampling them on her own records. For example, her smash hit “Big Energy” flipped Mariah Carey’s 1995 song “Fantasy.” The World Music Awards winner subsequently hopped on the remix, propelling the original to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2023, Latto interpolated Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” on “ISSA PARTY” featuring BabyDrill. The accompanying visuals have over 2.8 million YouTube views to date.

That same year, the 25-year-old rapper confirmed she has an LP coming out in 2024. She told XXL, “Be prepared for 2024. I want to put my best foot forward and hit the gas nonstop. I want to go the hardest I’ve ever gone in my career. So, I’m kind of in preparation mode right now for that. Definitely projects. Bigger visuals. Better branding.”