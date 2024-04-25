News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Anycia Says Debut Album 'Princess Pop That' Will Contain Her "100 Percent Full Self" / 04.25.2024

Having went viral with tracks like “BRB” and “So What,” Anycia is one of Atlanta’s hottest newcomers. The rapper is preparing to release her debut album, Princess Pop That, on Friday (April 26).

Ahead of its release, Anycia sat down with Rolling Stone, where she discussed the creative production behind the LP, getting a major cosign from Kevin Durant, and working with Latto, among other topics.

“It wasn’t no process,” she said regarding the making of Princess Pop That. “I be trying not to sound out of touch when I be saying this, but all of this that I’m doing is me being my 100 percent full self. It’s not no deep story. It’s literally like, ‘I was going through that at the time.'”

Princess Pop That will span 14 tracks with guest appearances from Luh Tyler, Latto, Cash Cobain, and KARRAHBOOO. Anycia and the last-mentioned artist teamed up for “SPLASH BROTHERS” in 2023, with the visual companion amassing nearly 2.1 million YouTube views. The forthcoming body of work is also expected to house pre-release singles “BAD WEATHER” and “NENE’S PRAYER.”

Speaking on “BACK OUTSIDE” with Latto, Anycia revealed, “My n**ga [had] made me mad for real. I’m really back outside for real. Some girls will get mad at they n**ga and make a song, but me, it’s like, ‘F**k that n**ga. Where that money at? We goin’ outside, b**ch, with shorts on. We outside dancin’ at [Club QT].’”

In addition to her solo work, Anycia also has a collaboration with JID that could hit streaming platforms later this year. The “Surround Sound” lyricist previewed a new track during this year’s Dreamville Festival. They confirmed the joint effort on Twitter shortly after. “This is not my announcement, but here goes another cool thing I did. Thank you, brother man,” she wrote.