News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Rubi Rose Clarifies That She Was 18 In The "Bad and Boujee" Video / 06.15.2024

Rubi Rose sparked a reaction on the internet after she claimed she was 16 or 17 when she appeared in the “Bad and Boujee” video featuring Migos and Lil Uzi Vert.

In a new interview on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” she detailed her come-up and explained how she started to gain notoriety within the entertainment industry. When asked how old she was during the “Bad and Boujee” video, she awkwardly said, “I think like 16 or 17.” After she received strange looks from the cast members, she tried to swap it around to say, “or 17 or 18.”

After the clip started making its rounds, Rose headed to the app formerly known as Twitter, writing, “I was 18 in [the] ‘Bad and Boujee’ video, my bad, y’all.” One commenter replied, “Girl lies so much she gets confused. Like what’s real and fake.”

I was 18 in bad and boujee video, my bad y’all — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) June 14, 2024

Someone else stated, “Trying to save ninjas now. They prefer teenagers in the industry. So 16 is more than likely the truth.” While another detractor explained, “D**n, you have been livin’ life so fast you can’t remember when you was 18 [years old] compared to 16 [years old]?”

Girl lie soo much she getting confused.. like what’s real and fake 😭 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) June 14, 2024



Rose has also recently been in the news for her new relationship with Druski.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on May 1, the Kentucky artist posted a video of roses in the backseat of a vehicle, which featured the comedian’s Coulda Been Records logo on the headrest.

She captioned the clip, “Our two-week anniversary. My baby.” Evidently, social media users are still convinced the pair aren’t dating. In the comments section of The Shade Room’s repost, one reply with over 27,000 likes read, “Heart this if you think they [are] trolling.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Rose further fueled speculation about her romance with Druski by uploading a video of herself holding hands with the comedian while he was driving.