News MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kim Kardashian Brings Kai Cenat To North West's 11th Birthday Party / 06.16.2024

Kim Kardashian doesn’t hold back when it’s time to celebrate her children. To celebrate North West’s 11th birthday, the Skims CEO brought Kai Cenat to a special celebration at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

A few months ago, Kai Cenat said that he was told that North West said he was her favorite streamer/content creator. This link-up follows Cenat’s back-and-forth with the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he was sent some YZY clothes that were too big for him to wear.

In his latest interview, Ye said that Kai Cenat was an industry plant, and he did not appreciate Kai mentioning his daughter’s name on his stream following the incident. On March 15, Cenat decided to review Ye’s clothing line. The clip started with the AMP head honcho claiming that the pants were too baggy before running around with the Yeezy Pods in excitement.

During the stream, Ye directly messaged Cenat on Instagram, saying, “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain’t saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When the ‘Vultures’ song came out, you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

Cenat responded, “I hear you, bro, but ain’t no joke was being said. When I first opened that package, I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn’t fit. No jokes were made. I immediately asked for a new pair.”

To end the conversation, Cenat said, “Keep it family-friendly, no cursing. The pants don’t fit, Ye. You think someone told me something? I’ll prove you wrong. AHHHHH F**K ADIDAS AHHHHH.” Later, after the exchange, Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, called Cenat, hoping for a resolution.

While many believe that the link-up with North was harmless, some believe that Kim Kardashian coordinated it to spite her ex-husband.