News Kim Kardashian Look-Alike on Drake's 'Search & Rescue' Cover Revealed / 04.07.2023

The mystery woman on Drake’s cover art has been revealed.

Drake dropped his new single “Search & Rescue” on Friday, but it didn’t come without controversy. Not only does the song include a sample of Kim Kardashian’s voice, but the artwork features a Kim K look-alike.

The Toronto rapper dons a helmet alongside the mystery woman, whose eyes can be seen peeking out from her helmet. Many fans noticed the similarities in the facial features and thought the woman was Kim K.

But while she may resemble the Skims mogul, TMZ reveals that the woman is actually Lilah, who is a singer and one of Drake’s close friends. Drake has shown Lilah love in the past. During a Twitch interview in December, he said he was listening to her album Atlantis and referred to her as “one of my best friends in the world.”

Fans thought Drake was trolling Kanye West by including the Kim soundbite, which was taken from the 2021 season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she tells her mother Kris Jenner that she wants to divorce Kanye.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” says Kim.

Despite the internet theories, Drake’s father claimed that his son was not trying to reignite his beef with Ye.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Dennis Graham wrote in an Instagram comment. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”